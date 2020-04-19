Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Interior Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Select Interior Concepts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of SIC opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 547.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period.

