Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Interior Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Select Interior Concepts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of SIC opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 547.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period.

About Select Interior Concepts

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

Short Interest in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Declines By 25.8%
Marriott International Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Jefferies Financial Group
Inspire Medical Systems Price Target Raised to $95.00
First Republic Bank Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Maxim Group
Main Street Capital Cut to Neutral at National Securities
KeyCorp Raises Teladoc Health Price Target to $180.00
