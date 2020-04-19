Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Conn’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

Get Conn's alerts:

NASDAQ CONN opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $116.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.09 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.86%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Conn’s by 201.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Conn’s by 449.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 370,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conn’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Conn’s by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Conn’s by 768.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 164,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.