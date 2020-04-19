Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Given $42.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $42.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VPG. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE VPG opened at $21.20 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $275.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.