Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of CUB opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $168,924.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cubic by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 818,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $18,799,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $12,304,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 612,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after buying an additional 171,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,643,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

