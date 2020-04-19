LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.29. LogMeIn reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LogMeIn.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.12.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 750,229 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after buying an additional 997,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,612,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,067.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,999,000 after purchasing an additional 789,164 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGM opened at $84.99 on Friday. LogMeIn has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -293.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.89.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogMeIn (LOGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.