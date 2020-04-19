DNB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,422 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ball by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ball by 10.6% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $3,234,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 36,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $70.20 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

