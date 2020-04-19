DNB Asset Management AS Sells 9,178 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 32.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,154,000 after buying an additional 41,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.