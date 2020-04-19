The Greater Cannabis (NASDAQ:GCAN) Shares Down 26.9%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of The Greater Cannabis Company (NASDAQ:GCAN) dropped 26.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 1,601,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 807,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

About The Greater Cannabis (NASDAQ:GCAN)

The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cannabinoid delivery systems. It holds the license of Eluting Transmucosal Patch platform for non-invasive drug delivery in the cannabis field. The company is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greater Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greater Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DNB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in Ball Co.
DNB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in Ball Co.
DNB Asset Management AS Sells 9,178 Shares of AMETEK, Inc.
DNB Asset Management AS Sells 9,178 Shares of AMETEK, Inc.
The Greater Cannabis Shares Down 26.9%
The Greater Cannabis Shares Down 26.9%
SalMar ASA Shares Up 6.8%
SalMar ASA Shares Up 6.8%
Bailard Inc. Sells 873 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
Bailard Inc. Sells 873 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
Bancorp Inc Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.
Bancorp Inc Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report