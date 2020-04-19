SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.50, 560 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SALRF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SalMar ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.04.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and sale of farmed salmon and white fish. The company sells its products to importers/exporters, processing companies, and retail chains through in-house sales force and/or through partners.

