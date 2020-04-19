Bailard Inc. Sells 873 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

