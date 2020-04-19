Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bancorp worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 8,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of TBBK opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $319.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 18.17%. Research analysts forecast that Bancorp Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

