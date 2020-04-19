6 Meridian Buys 182,542 Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

6 Meridian raised its stake in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 209.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,542 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 972.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 520.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

Gulfport Energy stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Gulfport Energy Co. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $7.48.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 116.37%. The company had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.