Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,640 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Front Yard Residential worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 855,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 543,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 121,060 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $301,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 332,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,330. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RESI opened at $12.11 on Friday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $645.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.78 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 26.74%.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

