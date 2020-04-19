SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIVB. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.25.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total value of $270,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $191,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,425. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.91. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

