Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,476,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arvinas by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,918,000 after buying an additional 2,009,360 shares during the period. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $56,639,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $55,022,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.82 per share, with a total value of $102,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,006.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $31,065.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,889. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas Inc has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 2.28.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.