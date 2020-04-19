Bailard Inc. Trims Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $91.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average is $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

