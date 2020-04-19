Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Lowered by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,082,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,617.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

