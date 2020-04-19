Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CONE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,083,000 after purchasing an additional 376,179 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,128 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,996,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,432,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,736,000 after buying an additional 395,989 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

CONE stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $65.06. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.