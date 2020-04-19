6 Meridian Has $72,000 Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,046 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,632,000 after acquiring an additional 301,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,486,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,058,000 after purchasing an additional 122,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,297,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 495,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $18.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, insider Brian Norris acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Lyle acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

