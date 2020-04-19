18,436 Shares in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.07% of AdvanSix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth $9,666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $10.51 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 34,400 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $494,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,652.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,973.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,456.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 63,295 shares of company stock valued at $816,555 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

