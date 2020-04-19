Bailard Inc. Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

NYSE:LOW opened at $97.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

