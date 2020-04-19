Bailard Inc. Invests $334,000 in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,855,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,868,000 after buying an additional 766,748 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after buying an additional 197,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,950,000 after buying an additional 46,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $103,597,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,840,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 389,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.01. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.19.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

