6 Meridian Makes New $117,000 Investment in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Shares of MIK opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. Michaels Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MIK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

