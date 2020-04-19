6 Meridian Makes New $88,000 Investment in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 231,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. 6 Meridian owned about 0.10% of Laredo Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 167,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $9,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 138,492 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,633,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LPI opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Raymond James lowered Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

