Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.09% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 214,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 907.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($1.40). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.