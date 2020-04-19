Bailard Inc. Purchases 806 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,591 shares of company stock worth $27,356,130 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

