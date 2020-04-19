Robert Darren Lee Sells 1,728 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average is $117.37. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFPT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Proofpoint from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. SWS Partners raised its stake in Proofpoint by 1,581.5% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 27,439 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 13.6% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 336,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

