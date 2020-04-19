John F. Crowley Sells 20,000 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 969,696 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12,246.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.