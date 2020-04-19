Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) CEO Acquires $178,500.00 in Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $112.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.95 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.