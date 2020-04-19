NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks Sells 16,875 Shares

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,875 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $156,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NPTN stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.19 million, a P/E ratio of -22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,986,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 169,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 740,146 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 512,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 980,898 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

