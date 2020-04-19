Robert Chess Sells 8,000 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $147,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $134,320.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $188,000.00.

NKTR stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.24.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

