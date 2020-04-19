Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom Sells 3,500 Shares

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $113,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Petmed Express stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. Petmed Express Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $651.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Petmed Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Petmed Express by 2,118.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Petmed Express by 459.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 115,237 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Petmed Express by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 110,245 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Petmed Express by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 109,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Petmed Express in the 1st quarter worth $2,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PETS. BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Petmed Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

