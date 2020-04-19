Analysts Expect Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will post sales of $30.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.05 million and the highest is $30.33 million. Iteris reported sales of $26.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $113.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.27 million to $113.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $130.19 million, with estimates ranging from $128.17 million to $132.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Groves bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $138.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

