Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post sales of $74.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.10 million. Veritex posted sales of $81.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $289.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.30 million to $293.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $295.70 million, with estimates ranging from $295.60 million to $295.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million.

Several research analysts have commented on VBTX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,806.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry Earley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,316.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Veritex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Veritex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Veritex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Veritex by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Veritex has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.