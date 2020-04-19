Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.87 Million

Brokerages expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post $218.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.41 million and the lowest is $203.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $214.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $730.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $668.23 million, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $946.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $0.29 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 3.26.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,873 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,722,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,818,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,390 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

