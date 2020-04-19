Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to announce $30.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.01 million to $31.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $26.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $122.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $124.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $124.55 million, with estimates ranging from $120.10 million to $127.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million.

FMNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

In other news, Director David Z. Paull acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,231 shares of company stock worth $444,194. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 27,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

