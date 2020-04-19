Zacks: Analysts Expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $875.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Athene by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $74,638,000. Portland Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $57,163,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Athene by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,206,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,937,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATH opened at $25.46 on Friday. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

