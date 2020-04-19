$218.07 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post $218.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.50 million and the lowest is $208.02 million. Ichor posted sales of $137.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $795.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $858.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $869.99 million, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $921.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ichor by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ichor by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ichor by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ichor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $22.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.19 million, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 2.68.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

