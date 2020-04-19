Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Issued By Wedbush

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $209.42 on Friday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

