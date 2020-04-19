$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $919.72 million. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $61,006,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $54,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,273.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,236,000 after buying an additional 983,199 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,437.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 895,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,226,000 after buying an additional 860,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,038,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after buying an additional 857,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

