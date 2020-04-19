$176.13 Million in Sales Expected for Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post $176.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Trivago’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.84 million and the highest is $205.36 million. Trivago reported sales of $237.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trivago will report full-year sales of $616.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.85 million to $889.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $716.10 million, with estimates ranging from $576.73 million to $903.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. ValuEngine cut Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Trivago in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Trivago in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.15 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trivago by 585.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.07. Trivago has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

