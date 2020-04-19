Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report $34.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $26.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $118.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $118.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $144.00 million, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $145.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $221.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.83. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $181.21 and a 52 week high of $271.46. The company has a market capitalization of $939.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $479,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,568,023.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $32,987.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 232 shares in the company, valued at $62,220.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,198 shares of company stock worth $3,493,772. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

