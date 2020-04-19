Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Brokerages expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to announce sales of $370,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $41.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.73 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $407.09 million, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.71. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $177,769.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 3,445,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,492,639.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

