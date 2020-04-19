Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) will post $52.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.43 million to $54.09 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $49.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $215.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.71 million to $221.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $225.33 million, with estimates ranging from $205.71 million to $234.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million.

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $9.02 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,228.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,363,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 450,505 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 495,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 406,056 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 281,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 196,221 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,985,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,276,000 after acquiring an additional 166,325 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

