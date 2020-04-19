Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.40 Million

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) will post $52.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.43 million to $54.09 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $49.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $215.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.71 million to $221.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $225.33 million, with estimates ranging from $205.71 million to $234.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million.

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $9.02 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,228.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,363,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 450,505 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 495,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 406,056 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 281,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 196,221 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,985,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,276,000 after acquiring an additional 166,325 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Home Depot Inc Issued By Wedbush
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Home Depot Inc Issued By Wedbush
$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd This Quarter
$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd This Quarter
$176.13 Million in Sales Expected for Trivago NV – This Quarter
$176.13 Million in Sales Expected for Trivago NV – This Quarter
Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.50 Million
Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.50 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mersana Therapeutics Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mersana Therapeutics Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00
Independence Realty Trust Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.40 Million
Independence Realty Trust Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.40 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report