$29.31 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) to report sales of $29.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.71 million to $30.90 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $29.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $121.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $130.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $136.64 million, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $156.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 499.05 and a quick ratio of 499.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.99%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

