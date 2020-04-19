Suedzucker’s (SZU) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.30 ($20.12) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Warburg Research set a €19.20 ($22.33) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.00 ($18.60).

Suedzucker stock opened at €13.57 ($15.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.99. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €9.97 ($11.59) and a 12 month high of €17.16 ($19.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

