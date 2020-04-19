Suedzucker’s (SZU) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.30 ($20.12) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Warburg Research set a €19.20 ($22.33) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.00 ($18.60).

Suedzucker stock opened at €13.57 ($15.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.99. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €9.97 ($11.59) and a 12 month high of €17.16 ($19.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68.

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Suedzucker’s “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank
Suedzucker’s “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank
Stabilus Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Stabilus Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €5.20 Price Target for K&S
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €5.20 Price Target for K&S
Baader Bank Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for K&S
Baader Bank Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for K&S
ENI Given a €13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
ENI Given a €13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
Independent Research Reiterates “€19.50” Price Target for Infineon Technologies
Independent Research Reiterates “€19.50” Price Target for Infineon Technologies


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report