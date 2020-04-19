Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.14 ($54.82).

Shares of STM stock opened at €37.48 ($43.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $925.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €37.13 and a 200-day moving average of €50.86. Stabilus has a one year low of €28.62 ($33.28) and a one year high of €64.55 ($75.06).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

