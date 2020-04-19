Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €5.20 Price Target for K&S (ETR:SDF)

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SDF. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.59) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.72 ($8.98).

K&S stock opened at €5.88 ($6.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.63. K&S has a 52 week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of €18.61 ($21.64).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

