Baader Bank Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for K&S (ETR:SDF)

Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.72 ($8.98).

K&S stock opened at €5.88 ($6.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21. K&S has a 1 year low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 1 year high of €18.61 ($21.64). The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is €5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.63.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

