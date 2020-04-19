ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.75 ($12.50) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.47 ($13.34).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €8.58 ($9.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.49. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 214.38. ENI has a 12 month low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a 12 month high of €16.02 ($18.63).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

